Newcastle United ‘identify’ Moussa Diaby alternative

According to 90min, Newcastle United could move for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Randal Kolo Muani this summer if they see attempts to sign Moussa Diaby stall. Diaby has been a long-term target for Newcastle, but they were priced out of a move for him by Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

And whilst the Magpies have been tipped to go back in for Diaby when the transfer window reopens, they have ‘identified’ Muani as a potential alternative. Muani has been in stunning form in the Bundesliga this season, registering 12 goals and 12 assists in just 25 league games.

This form earned him a call-up to France’s World Cup squad in November ahead of Diaby who wasn’t selected by Dider Deschamps. Muani joined Frankfurt from Nantes on a free transfer last summer with the German side set to net a tidy profit should they sell the 24-year-old this summer.

Jamie Carragher’s Alexander Isak praise

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Alexander Isak would be a great fit for Manchester United and praised the Sweden international’s all-round game. Despite not finding the net against the Red Devils, Isak impressed once again, leading Carragher to admit he ‘loves’ watching Isak in action.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “I love him. I love watching him play.

“I mean Manchester United need a centre-forward, you look at him and I think he would be absolutely fantastic for Manchester United. They could have got him at the start of the season. When I first saw him at Anfield, I think it was his first appearance, he looked outstanding and he looked electric.

“Anybody who tells you that centre-forward play is all about scoring goals is just living in a dream world. This is what centre-forwards have to do.