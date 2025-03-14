The latest Newcastle United news, via PA.

New boss Thomas Tuchel has named uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn in his first England squad and handed recalls to Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor has selected 26 players for this month’s World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia. Tuchel has been using a 55-man long list and the England boss has rewarded Arsenal left-back Lewis-Skelly, 18, for his impressive performances since making his senior bow in September.

Towering Newcastle defender Burn is the most surprising name in Tuchel’s squad having received his first call-up at the age of 32. Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are the other uncapped players involved, but have previously been selected by the senior team.

Rashford returns to the international set-up having made a promising start to life on loan at Aston Villa after being sidelined at Manchester United. The 27-year-old was omitted from Southgate’s Euros squad last summer and the Nations League campaign overseen by interim boss Lee Carsley, as was veteran Ajax midfielder Henderson who also returns to the fold.

Reece James, who Tuchel managed at Chelsea, is also included in the squad, having last played for England against Italy two years ago. “When we can build this quickly, our fans will notice and this will give us the extra boost,” Tuchel said.

“The focus is not only on talent and not only on quality, it is what you bring to the group and how you be a good team-mate.”

There was no place for Conor Gallagher, Jack Grealish or James Maddison, nor Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrad Branthwaite and Angel Gomes. Ollie Watkins and Harry Maguire appeared to miss out through injury.

Ben White was again conspicuous by his absence after the Arsenal defender ruled himself out of international selection under the last regime.

On handing maiden call-ups to Lewis-Skelly and Burn, Tuchel said: “They’ve had very different pathways to the first call-up.

“We accelerate Myles’ career again which is already on fast track. He’s a regular starter and a regular player for Arsenal at the moment. He’s nothing but impressive. He will now skip the under-21s which would be a regular pathway for him but due to injuries and due to the flexibility that we want to have in our squad and due to his capability, quality and game time recently, he deserves to be with us.

“(Burn) has had a very impressive career and he’s a very solid player. He’s a very solid defender and a leader in the group. I have spoken to Dan and it was a very impressive phone call with very impressive messages that made me very comfortable in this call-up that we have picked a top team player that will help us build the right team.”

Tuchel says the rationale for Henderson’s return is similar to his decision to include Burn, noting the values they carry “on their shoulders” and how they “carry their teams”.

As for Rashford, the England boss has been impressed by the forward’s start to life at Villa.

“He’s had a huge impact lately in the matches at Aston Villa,” he said. “I was delighted to see his effort on the ball and his effort to be the best team-mate possible and his consistent energy.

“There is no doubt about his talent and about his quality, but to see him so decisive and so physically involved gave me the impression that it is the right moment to call him up and give him the extra push that he stays on that level.”