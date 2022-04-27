Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies paid £33.3million plus add-ons to secure the Brazil international during an eventful winter window for the club.

The 24-year-old was reportedly being monitored by the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Real Madrid after impressing in Ligue 1. So his decision to join Newcastle sitting 19th in the Premier League and deep in relegation trouble at the time certainly raised some eyebrows.

And Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malavolta confirmed that Juventus, in particular, were long-term admirers of his client but didn’t act quickly enough to secure his signature as Newcastle were ruthless in getting the deal complete.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Magpies were so keen to tie down Guimaraes that they flew head of recruitment Steve Nickson out to South America to complete the transfer while the player was away on international duty with Brazil.

“We had to wait until halfway through the month to see some concrete movements,” Malavolta said. “And Newcastle arrived, who got serious. Bruno couldn’t wait another six months to decide his future in the World Cup year.”

Once Guimaraes joined Newcastle, he was initially limited to cameo appearances off the bench.

But since breaking into the starting line-up and scoring a stunning back-heel flick on his full debut at Southampton, the midfielder hasn’t looked back. He has contributed four goals and an assist in seven starts for United, including three goals in his last three appearances to help his new club move up to ninth in the table.

It seems the 24-year-old is loving life on Tyneside so far.

"He is very happy at Newcastle and is fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League," his agent told Tutto Juve.

“He has always been very motivated to accept challenges, he never backs down. Bruno is delighted with the choice made; he feels good.

“His goal was clear from the start, to help the team get out of the relegation zone and take them to the Champions League next season.

"And, why not, try to win the Premier League. He has already made it clear in his interviews that he went to Newcastle to be a legend like Alan Shearer. He wants to leave his name in the history of the club.”

