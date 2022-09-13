Karius signed a contract until January last week after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training. The 29-year-old had been a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Asked for his message to United fans, Karius said: “I’m excited to step into the stadium and play in front of the fans. I’ve played here against them, and it was always tough and always a great crowd, so I’m really excited to be part of them, and enjoy it from the other end.”

Newcastle had to sign Karius in the short window last week between Darlow suffering the injury and the deadline for clubs to submit their 25-man Premier League squads following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Loris Karius has joined Newcastle United.

“Everything happened very quick,” Karius told NUFC TV. “I had to make a quick decision. It was clear that it felt good from the first moment. It came out of nowhere. It was a good opportunity for me.”

The move wasn’t announced until this week because of the death of the Queen, which saw the weekend’s fixtures postponed as a mark of respect.

Karis will prove cover for first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, who joined from Burnley in the summer.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: "We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.