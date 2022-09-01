News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Sunderland player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland loanee Danny Rose is now a free agent following the termination of his contract with Watford.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:00 pm

The 32-year-old left back joined Watford in 2021 following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose played over 200 times for Spurs between various loan spells and also earned 29 caps for England.

The Leeds United academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan at Sunderland during the 2012-13 campaign and returned to the North East temporarily with Newcastle in 2020 after falling out of favour at Tottenham.

Sunderland player Danny Rose looks on during the Barclays Premier league match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 21, 2012 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe ...

Rose was contracted at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023 but a mutual decision has been made to cancel his contract on deadline day.

As a free agent, the player won't be limited to the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday to secure a move.

A Watford club statement read: “Watford FC and Danny Rose have agreed a mutual cancellation of the defender’s contract with both parties in agreement that their futures will head in different directions.”

Danny RoseWatfordSunderlandLeeds United