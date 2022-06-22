Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United lead chase for £26m midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly among the front-runners to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to reports from Italy.

The 15-time Spain international has alerted clubs across Europe after Napoli reportedly placed a cut-price £25.8m valuation on the 26-year-old.

Daryl Janmaat of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans after the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Newcastle United at the Britannia Stadium on March 2, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is due to Ruiz having just a year remaining on his contract at the Serie A side, who are keen to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Corriere dello Sport claim Newcastle are interested in signing Ruiz after reportedly having a £42million bid rejected back in January.

But The Magpies face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal while Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested.

Newcastle United set to confirm second major summer signing

Newcastle are understood to have agreed a deal for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, and the signing could be announced by the end of the week.

The 30-year-old is due on Tyneside on Thursday for a medical ahead of a move costing in the region of £10million.

Pope has been capped eight times by England and is hoping to be included in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar this winter.

He will be expected to compete with current No. 1 Martin Dubravka to become first-choice goalkeeper at Newcastle.

Former Newcastle United defender announces early retirement at 32

Former Newcastle right-back Daryl Janmaat has announced his retirement from professional football to take up a position as ADO Den Haag’s technical manager.

The 32-year-old still had a year remaining on his contract at the Dutch club but decided to end his playing career early in favour of the backroom role.

Janmaat signed for Newcastle from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014 and went on to make 77 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Following United’s relegation to the Championship in 2016, the former Netherlands international left to join Watford.

And after three-and-a-half seasons at Vicarage Road, Janmaat left in 2021 to return to the club where he started his professional career – Den Haag.

Following his appointment, Janmaat told the club website: “ADO Den Haag truly is my club, and I have not regretted a single second of my return to the club one and a half years ago.

“Although I still had a player contract for one season, I was doubting whether I wanted to keep playing. My ambition is to stay active and involved in the world of football, but in another role.

“When I received the opportunity to take on this role at ADO Den Haag, I did not have to think long about my decision. I am very happy with this fantastic opportunity, and I would like to thank the club for the confidence that they have placed in me.