Former Newcastle United and Leeds man ‘agrees’ summer transfer to Premier League club

The 37-year-old has agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer, according to talkSPORT. Milner has enjoyed a decorated career having picked up Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Champions League - not to mention the Intertoto Cup with Newcastle!

The former England international was heavily linked with a move to Brighton towards the end of the 2022-23 season. Leeds were also understood to be interested in signing their academy graduate, 19 years after his departure.

But relegation from the Premier League ultimately ended any small chance The Whites had of making a move.

Milner made his professional debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002 and went on to make 54 appearances for the club before being sold to Newcastle for £5million. The midfielder made 136 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 11 goals before joining Aston Villa for £12million in 2008, switching to Manchester City for £26million in 2010 and then Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.

Liverpool confirmed Milner’s departure before the end of the 2022-23 campaign along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.