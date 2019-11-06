Former Arsenal defender pens short-term Newcastle United deal plus Shelvey contract talk
Newcastle United have completed the signing of former defender Stefan O’Connor.
The ex-Arsenal man was a free agent having been released by United in the summer.
But having failed to find a club, the Magpies have given the player a second chance as he recovers from injury. The central defender pens a ‘short-term’ deal.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has hinted he will be BACK in Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad THIS weekend.
Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly set to hand one of their first-team midfielders a new deal – and it’s not who you might think.
And finally, what odds are Newcastle United to be relegated after their recent upturn in fortunes?
