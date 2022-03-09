Federico Ferandez's Newcastle United absence explained by Eddie Howe

Federico Fernandez has suffered an injury setback at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:14 am

Federico Fernandez returned to Eddie Howe’s squad last month after recovering from the thigh injury which had kept him out since early December.

However, the defender wasn’t on the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park last weekend.

And head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that Fernandez has suffered a “slight side strain”.

Fernandez, 33, won’t be involved against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow night.

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez.
