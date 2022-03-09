Federico Fernandez returned to Eddie Howe’s squad last month after recovering from the thigh injury which had kept him out since early December.

However, the defender wasn’t on the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park last weekend.

And head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that Fernandez has suffered a “slight side strain”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernandez, 33, won’t be involved against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow night.