Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Premier League duo and Rangers ‘eye’ ex-Newcastle United stopper

Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is reportedly wanted by Leeds United, Rangers and Leicester City (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Rangers have joined Leicester City and Leeds United in the race to sign Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Woodman has kept 14 clean sheets in the Championship for Ryan Lowe’s side this season but will reportedly be allowed to leave Deepdale this summer.

The 25-year-old moved to Preston at the beginning of the season after failing to break into Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United first-team and is reportedly valued at around £3.5million by Preston. According to the report, Rangers watched Woodman in action in midweek as he picked up a clean sheet in Preston’s goalless draw with Coventry City.

As mentioned, Leicester City and Leeds have also been linked with a move for Woodman with the Foxes reportedly also eyeing a move for Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.

Christian Pulisic would be ‘welcome addition’ for Newcastle United

Former USA international Alexi Lalas believes Newcastle United would be a good destination for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. Pulisic has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the not too distant past, but has remained at Stamford Bridge.

A knee injury has hampered the 24-year-old this season, but Lalas believes the USMNT captain could rediscover his best form if he moved away from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in summer.

Speaking on the State of the Union Podcast, Lalas said: “Newcastle United we know are headed in an upwards trajectory. They are a work in progress but what a hell of a work in progress it is.

“Sooner rather than later they will find a way to that elite status, which, let’s be honest, is being bought right now. In a good way though, I want to see the ascension of Newcastle.