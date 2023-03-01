Leicester City plan £10million summer transfer raid on Sunderland
Leicester City are said to be ‘preparing’ a formal offer for rising Sunderland star Anthony Patterson.
Patterson has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Championship with Sunderland and following weekend reports England boss Gareth Southgate is considering him for an England call-up, transfer interest is also hotting up.
The Northern Echo claim Premier League Leicester City will make a bid this summer.
Recent talk last week suggested the Sunderland goalkeeper was set to be rewarded for his performances at Sunderland by being made the England number one for the Under-21s European Championships. Patterson is still eligible to play for England’s Under-21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began.
However, a new report from The Sun claims that Patterson is being monitored by England boss Southgate with a call-up to the full squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine potentially on the cards.
After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 34 league games in the Championship this season, including last Saturday’s loss against Coventry City.
The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.
Patterson is also the subject of interest from Premier League clubs with the stopper being eyed for a permanent transfer by Wolves and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £10million