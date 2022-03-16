Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Anderson’s Maradona comparisons

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has drawn comparisons between Elliot Anderson and Diego Maradona after the youngster scored yet again for Rovers last night.

Eden Hazard will reportedly snub moves to Newcastle United and Arsenal this summer. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Anderson now has three goals for Rovers and Barton believes he is a ‘huge talent’:

“I’ve been listening to Bill Shankly tapes a lot today,” Baron told BristolLive. “He talked a lot about a 19-year-old Diego Maradona and how he slows down in the penalty area, exactly like Elliot Anderson does. [He is] such a talent.”

“Elliot has been brilliant for us from the first day we brought him in. I would have paid to watch him tonight – he was that good. He is growing into the shirt and his goal capped an outstanding performance.

“Elliot is a huge talent. He excites you and tonight he showed a different gear to be the stand-out player on the pitch.”

Atletico goalkeeper on radar?

Newcastle United have been linked with launching an extraordinary bid for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer.

Oblak was voted La Liga Player of the Season last year and is widely-regarded as one of the best ‘keepers in world football.

The Slovenian’s contract in Madrid expires at the end of next season and although there is little to suggest Oblak’s future is away from Atletico, Goal report that Newcastle may look to tempt the 29-year-old to England.

Oblak has previously expressed his belief that he is suited to Premier League football, telling BBC Sport in April 2021: "The Premier League has strong teams, maybe the strongest, I don't know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play in I could play well.”

Hazard’s double PL snub

Eden Hazard will reportedly snub moves to both Arsenal and Newcastle United this summer, despite only being a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu Stadium this season.

Newcastle have held long-standing interest in Hazard but, according to Foot Mercato, it is Arsenal that have shown ‘concrete’ interest in the winger.

Hazard is reportedly open to a move back to England, however, it was believed that only a move back to Chelsea would interest the Belgian.

