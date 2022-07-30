Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old midfielder impressed in last night’s 1-0 win over Atalanta at St James's Park. Anderson won the first-half penalty converted by Chris Wood, and had the team's best chance after the break.

And Howe indicated that Anderson – who made a stunning impact on loan at Bristol Rovers last season – will most likely stay at Newcastle this season.

“He’s performed very well,” said United’s head coach. “No decision will be made on his future until towards the end of the transfer window, probably the last few days.

"At the moment, it certainly looks like he’s going to stay with us, because of how he’s performing.

"His performance today was very good. I thought he was very, very good defensively today, very good tactically to understand his position, but also technically in tight areas, really quick feet. Did well for the penalty, could’ve scored with a long-range shot.

"For me, during pre-season, he’s got better and better. So great signs for him.”

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.

Anderson – who is a loan target for a number of clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday – hopes to stay at St James’s Park this season.