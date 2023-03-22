Eddie Howe's Newcastle United explanation on Allan Saint-Maximin amid injury concerns ahead of Manchester United
Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t anywhere near his best at the City Ground – and he was taken off at the break.
The Newcastle United winger was replaced by Elliot Anderson, and Eddie Howe’s side went on to win 2-1 thanks to an injury-time penalty from Alexander Isak.
Howe revealed after the game that midfielder Miguel Almiron was facing a six-week spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.
“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training,” said Howe. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”
United’s head coach went on to confirm a foot injury for defender Fabian Schar, while goalkeeper Nick Pope subsequently pulled out of the England squad for this week’s fixtures against Italy and Ukraine with an unspecified injury.
Howe was also asked about Saint-Maximin in his post-match press conference – and he revealed that the 26-year-old had been “carrying a tight hamstring”.
“Allan wasn’t quite right, physically, I didn’t think,” said Howe, who has taken his squad to Dubai for a warm weather training. “He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness. For me, it was obvious during that first half that he probably wouldn’t be able to carry on.”
Saint-Maximin – who has been troubled by hamstring problems in the past – has some time to recover ahead of the fifth-placed club’s next game, the April 2 home fixture against Manchester United.
The former France Under-21 international had a lengthy spell out earlier this season after feeling “pain” in his hamstring after scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.