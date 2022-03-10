Those are the thoughts of former Magpies defender Jonathan Woodgate who has tipped Howe to have a very successful career as a manager.

Newcastle are currently unbeaten in eight Premier League games and Woodgate believes this is down to the work Howe and his backroom staff do behind-the-scenes, work that could result in him taking charge of the England national team in the future:

“I can guarantee those training sessions they’re doing are intense.” Woodgate told Genting Casino.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I had one of his coaches when I was at Bournemouth, Stephen Purches. His sessions were brilliant, really intense.

“He’s turned the club around and I hope they stick with him for as long as they can because he’s an exceptional young English manager who one day will manage England in my view. I think he’s that good.

“The job he did at Bournemouth, bringing them all the way through the leagues, to the Premier League, staying in the Premier League for five seasons, he will be England Manager one day.

“Newcastle must stick with him. They must back him. Give him money for signings, because he’ll do a good job.”

United’s recent run has turned them from relegation-certainties to opening up a seven-point gap to the relegation zone. So what does Woodgate attribute to Newcastle’s sudden transformation?

Whilst the former Leeds and Real Madrid man does believe Howe should take great credit for this, he was also keen to praise the impact of their January transfers:

“I think when he first went in, it wasn’t easy. He had a transfer window which helped. He’s got good players and he got good characters in. And he’s done an exceptional job, unbeaten for eight games, which in the Premier League is really difficult to do.

“He’s got them out of the relegation zone. I like the signings of Trippier and Dan Burn, they’ve been exceptional - I know Trippier’s injured but even though he’s injured, he’ll still give you that leadership around the club.”

Woodgate made 37 appearances during his one-year stay on Tyneside before moving to Real Madrid in August 2004.

