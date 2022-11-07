So the Newcastle United striker went on to the pitch against Southampton yesterday determined to take every scoring opportunity that came his way – and he did just that.

Wood scored the club’s third goal in a convincing 4-1 win at the St Mary’s Stadium. The 30-year-old – who had replaced the unwell Callum Wilson at the break – turned and shot inside the box

“It’s so important that everybody’s ready to play, and Chris, due to Callum’s illness, came on,” Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle. “I had no hesitation. He was outstanding for us last year, and his opportunities have been limited this year. But, what a finish.”

Wood joined Newcastle in January from Burnley in a £25million deal.

Wilson had felt unwell earlier in the week, and the striker had complained of “lightheadedness” at the interval.

"With Callum, he was unwell in the week, declared himself fit to play today,” said United’s head coach. “Felt a little bit lightheaded at half-time. I think he’s fine physically, he was just suffering with a bit of illness, so we withdrew him, and Chris Wood came on and scored a great goal.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Wilson – who was watched by England manager Gareth Southgate at the St Mary’s Stadium ahead of this week’s World Cup squad announcement – tweeted about his annoying withdrawal after the game.

The 30-year-old said: “Fun in the Sun Another W on the road! Annoying illness got the better of me in the end but we rest up and go again next week.”