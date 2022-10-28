News you can trust since 1873
Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson was left out of his squad

Elliot Anderson will be back in Newcastle United’s squad for tomorrow’s game against Aston Villa – after being left out against Tottenham Hotspur.

By Miles Starforth
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:06am

The midfielder wasn’t involved in last weekend's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Howe revealed ahead of the Villa game that the 19-year-old had recovered from a “minor niggle”.

Asked if Anderson was injured, Howe said: “No, he’s OK. Elliot’s OK. He had a minor niggle, nothing serious. He’s back in the squad this week.”

Anderson has made nine appearances so far this season.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.
