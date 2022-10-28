Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson was left out of his squad
Elliot Anderson will be back in Newcastle United’s squad for tomorrow’s game against Aston Villa – after being left out against Tottenham Hotspur.
The midfielder wasn’t involved in last weekend's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Howe revealed ahead of the Villa game that the 19-year-old had recovered from a “minor niggle”.
Asked if Anderson was injured, Howe said: “No, he’s OK. Elliot’s OK. He had a minor niggle, nothing serious. He’s back in the squad this week.”
Anderson has made nine appearances so far this season.