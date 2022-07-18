Lascelles took the skipper’s armband six years ago following the club’s relegation to the Championship – and head coach Eddie Howe will not change his captain for the 2022/23 campaign.
Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer last season labelled January signing Kieran Trippier as a “future” captain of the club, but Howe will not be taking the armband off Lascelles, a player he has labelled as a “big part” of his plans.
"Jamaal’s our captain,” said Howe. "He led the team really well last season. He’s a big presence, and a very positive influence on the squad. He’s been excellent pre-season, so Jamaal is our captain. If he doesn't play, for whatever reason, injuries or whatever, I will pick somebody else. But it's not the time to talk about it."
Howe added: "Jamaal’s definitely staying. He’s a big part of what we’re doing."