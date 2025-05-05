Eddie Howe has this message for Newcastle United squad ahead of Chelsea clash

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. | Getty Images.

The latest Newcastle United news, via PA.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe insists he is not expending emotional energy hoping for favours from elsewhere as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

The Magpies remain in control of their own destiny in the battle for a top-five finish after Alexander Isak’s late penalty secured Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton. Newcastle were in danger of leaving the Amex Stadium frustrated having had two earlier spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention.

The Carabao Cup winners ended the weekend in fourth place – above next weekend’s opponents Chelsea, who defeated champions Liverpool 3-1, on goals scored.

“I’m always watching other games,” replied Howe when asked if he is cheering on teams playing against Newcastle’s European rivals. “Naturally you’ll think of our position and you’ll want a result that suits our position. I’m human, I’ve got no problem saying that.

“But I don’t try to get all emotional in that, because ultimately the only emotion I need to direct is towards my team. Because ultimately if we don’t win games, I’m not going to get there anyway. “I try to detach myself from it and just say what will be, will be with the other teams. It’s about what we do.

“We look stronger for the point than we would have done without it. So it could ultimately turn out to be a big point for us.”

Isak converted his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign from 12 yards a minute from time following Yasin Ayari’s handball. Referee Craig Pawson earlier reversed two penalty decisions after replays showed Anthony Gordon was fouled outside the box by Tariq Lamptey and Joe Willock dived as he was challenged by Jan Paul van Hecke.

As Newcastle prepared to travel home from Sussex, fifth-placed Chelsea, who visit St James’ Park on Sunday, took advantage of Liverpool making six changes in their first match since clinching the title.

Howe had no issue with the team selected by Reds boss Arne Slot at Stamford Bridge.

“Liverpool have got to do what Liverpool have got to do for them,” said the 47-year-old, whose side travel to second-placed Arsenal and host Everton in their final two games. “I’m not involved in their football club, so I’ve got no opinion on that. We play Chelsea next week, so that game will be all we focus on then.

“I’ve said many times, I think that’s all you can ask for: that it’s in your hands and you’re not reliant on other teams and looking elsewhere. “We know what we need to do. We’ve got three really tough games. They’re not going to be easy, but they’re games to relish and enjoy.”