Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle United 'door open' to Manchester United player

The goalkeeper joined Manchester United on loan on September 1, but the 33-year-old, No.1 at St James’s Park before Nick Pope’s summer arrival, is yet to play a game for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man United have an option to make the Slovakia international’s move permanent, and Howe plans to talk to Dubravka about his future later this season.

"I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, I really do,” said United's head coach. “I’ll have a chat with Martin as time progresses. I won’t be speaking to him now, he’s in the middle of a busy period, as we are. I’ll sit down with him and have a chat, and see what he wants to do next.”

Asked if he was “surprised” that Dubravka was yet to play for his loan club, Howe said: "Difficult for me to comment, I don’t know what goes on at any other football club.

"All I’ll say is that I love Martin. He did brilliantly for us last year, and he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with him at the right time.”

Howe added: “The door’s still open, depending on what Martin wants. We’ll take it from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United's on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka issued a message to Newcastle fans after making the move.