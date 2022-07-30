The club has signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – so far this summer, and Howe was asked if he felt that the club would have a new player in before next weekend.
Read More
“Never say never,” said United’s head coach, speaking after last night’s 1-0 win over Atalanta. "I’ve been in the game long enough to probably not give you a definite answer on that, but, as the days tick by, it’s looking more and more unlikely. But, as I’ve said all window, we're trying. We’re desperate to try and improve the group if we can with the right player. No definite answer for you.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Staggering ticket update for Coventry clash as Middlesbrough fixture is moved
-
2
The Sunderland starting XI that could face Coventry City in Championship opener: Predicted line-up
-
3
Alex Neil explains why Coventry City defender Callum Doyle didn't return to Sunderland this season
-
4
Sunderland’s position in table predicted by fans compared to Middlesbrough, Swansea City & more
-
5
Sunderland transfer rumours: Latest Matthew Hoppe reports amid Cats link plus Rangers' stance on Ross Stewart
"There’s no certainty on anything. You want to get your business done early, but that that rarely happens. And we have to be adaptable, and that’s what we try to be. The most important thing is that we get the right players, not the speed at which we get the players in.
"But, obviously, we're working hard behind the scenes to try to make that happen.”
Asked if he was “frustrated”, Howe said: “There’s a slight frustration, but not aimed at anyone from our side. There’s frustration, because you want to build your team quickly.”
Howe was also asked about speculation over a move for 25-year-old Burnley winger Maxwell Cornet, who has a £17.5million release clause.
“A predictable answer from me, I won’t comment on other people’s players,” said Howe.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph report that Newcastle have had a £40million bid for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison rejected.