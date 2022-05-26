Wilson saw an influx of players at United in January with Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett all arriving on Tyneside.
While all five made a positive impact to help Newcastle finish 11th in the Premier League, Wilson highlighted Guimaraes as his pick for signing of the season following the Brazilian’s £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January.
Since his arrival, Guimaraes has scored five goals from midfield with only Wilson himself finding the net more times for Newcastle during the season.
“The best new signing, and it cannot even be questioned, is Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle,” Wilson stated on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.
“Honestly, this guy has come in, he’s an absolute baller, unbelievable talent.
"[He] came in January, in a relegation battle, Brazilian international, £30million, £40million, however much it was, he had a lot of interest from bigger clubs and things like that so he had to take a gamble to come to a team that could have potentially been in the Championship next season and his international career could have been on the line.
"I have to take my hat off to him and next year he’s going to be someone to watch out for definitely.
"He’s a talent and he’s still young so he’s still got time on his side and he’s settled into the team, in football in England and the Premier League nicely.
"I think next year he’ll be balling out for us and hopefully getting some assists for me.”
Wilson added: “He’s good [in training], small areas are where he comes alive. You can tell he’s Brazilian with the way he likes to manipulate the ball in tight situations and get himself out, he’s got an eye for a pass and a half decent finish on him to be fair.
"I don’t want to put pressure on him but he’s settled in well and I think he’ll have a good Newcastle career. He plays for Brazil, he can handle pressure I’m sure.
"He’s got this half-season under his belt and next year he’ll know what to expect from game one and then we can see him over a long period of time.”