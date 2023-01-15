The Brazilian midfielder fell awkwardly on his ankle midway through the first half and tried to run the injury off after being strapped up. But as the players made their way down the tunnel at half-time, it became clear Guimaraes would be unable to continue as he was visibly distressed while being consoled by Joelinton.

"He was [in distress], and he was after the game,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “He was worried about his ankle. It was a twist. He felt he could carry on until right at the end of the first half, when he signalled to come off. Never a good sign, from our perspective. We’ll have to get it scanned and checked out, and we’ll see what the damage is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope it’s not long-term, but, at this moment in time, we don’t know.”

Newcastle went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to a dramatic 89th minute winner from Alexander Isak, after former United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic astonishingly squandered a penalty opportunity for Fulham. The Serbian found the net from 12-yards but slipped and hit the ball off his standing leg which saw Newcastle awarded a free-kick instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Guimaraes left the stadium on crutches while wearing a protective boot.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad