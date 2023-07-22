Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Moussa Diaby update

Aston Villa are close to securing the services of Moussa Diaby after he rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in favour of moving to the Premier League. Diaby has starred for Bayer Leverkusen over the last two seasons and was on Newcastle’s radar last summer before the club were priced-out of a move by the Bundesliga side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year on though and it appears the Frenchman will get his move to the Premier League with Villa reportedly paying around £50m, including bonuses, for his signature. Villa face Newcastle United in Philadelphia in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday night.

Journalist reveals Federico Chiesa ‘preference’

Italian journalist Marco Guidi believes that Federico Chiesa would prefer to sign for a ‘classic top club’, rather than move to St James’ Park this summer. Speaking to TV Play, Guidi revealed his belief on Chiesa’s preference of clubs this summer, but admitted that Newcastle could become an option for the winger as the window progresses.

Guidi said: “The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich. If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market, in the case of few offers on the plate.”