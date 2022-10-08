Championship news: Ex-Manchester United and West Ham midfielder contender for Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick’s odds to be the next Middlesbrough manager have been slashed after reports linking him with the role.
BBC Sport say Boro are ‘keen to speak’ to Carrick, the former England and Manchester United midfielder.
Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co to once again lead the team at Millwall this weekend.
Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.
Most Popular
-
1
Under-fire ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss in heated exchange with angry fan
-
2
Championship news: Middlesbrough manager update plus shock Hull City twist after talks collapse
-
3
Sunderland AFC's best and worst managers since 1973 revealed - ranked by win percentage in our memorable moments photo gallery
Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.
A meeting with club officials is scheduled next week to discuss next steps with movement expected then over who will replace Chris Wilder in the dugout.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Millwall, he said: “What is the right formula?
"Garry Monk came and then Tony Pulis, how much experience and many games there are between them have they won?
“Then Jonathan Woodgate who hadn’t been a coach before. A lot of experience as a player but hadn’t been coaching. So we went from lots of coaching experience to no coaching experience.
“Then 1,000 games [Neil Warnock] and fantastic man too. So he came and we still don’t get there.
“Chris Wilder came and it looked like we were going to get there but we still did not so who is the right man for this position.
“I think the club now is managing their time to analyse the situation and who is the right person to be here.
"Whether it’s rushed or not rushed, there is a certain time we need to analyse and take the final decision.”