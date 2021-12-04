Gateshead's FA Cup dream over after 2-0 defeat to League One Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley (right) scores their side's second goal of the game, after a shot by team-mate Ben Purrington ricochets off his back during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match at the Gateshead International Stadium. PA.

Gateshead pressed, harried and harassed League One club Charlton Athletic and they created several golden opportunities throughout a lively attacking display.

But for an absence of composure in front of goal, we would be lauding a brave Heed performance that had, at very least, earned a draw and secured a second crack at The Addicks.

With a bit of luck, we could even be celebrating one of the most famous FA Cup upsets in their history.

Put simply, the instinctive finishing of Jayden Stockley ensured the former Premier League club will take their place in Monday’s third round draw, rather than Mike Williamson’s men.

Gateshead were at it from the off as they pressed forward with Adam Campbell and Cedwyn Scott both going close inside the opening 25 minutes.

However, it was Charlton that struck the first blow just after the half-hour mark as Connor Washington beat the offside trap and gave Stockley a chance he did not let pass with a bundled finish from close range.

Perhaps Gateshead’s best chances of the game came either side of half-time with Campbell brought a save out of Stephen Henderson before firing the rebound wide.

There was an even better opportunity to grab an equaliser just after the interval as Alex Nicholson’s low drive was palmed away by the former Portsmouth stopper.

The loose ball fell to Macaulay Langstaff just eight yards out - but the Heed top scorer could only send the ball wide of the near post.

Once again, a lack of composure in front of goal was punished by the Addicks as Stockley doubled his tally and his side’s lead on 53 minutes by diverting a Ben Purrington shot beyond Heed keeper Jacob Chapman.

Gateshead refused to bow, despite falling further behind and continued to cause problems for their higher-level opponents.

Langstaff broke through on goal but fired wildly over the crossbar as Henderson raced from his line to narrow the angle.

There was to be one last push with the clock ticking agonisingly towards the ninetieth minutes of an intriguing tie.

Heed player-manager Williamson met a cross to the far post and saw an awkward effort strike the crossbar before the loose ball caused havoc in the visitors defence.

Jack Hunter fired goalwards, but his shot was blocked by keeper Henderson and that allowed his defence to clear and bring an end to a brave, but ultimately unsuccessful performance from Gateshead.

Gateshead: Chapman, Tinkler, Williamson, Storey, Nicholson, Bailey (Hunter), Olley, Ward (Williams), Campbell (Blackett), Scott, Langstaff (Pani) Subs not used: Wombwell, Jacob