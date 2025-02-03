There are some familiar faces said to be in the race to replace former Carlisle United manager Mike Williamson.

Former Newcastle United, Sunderland and Hartlepool United figures have been named amongst the frontrunners to take charge at Carlisle United after the League Two strugglers parted company with manager Mike Williamson on Monday morning.

The former Newcastle defender was named as successor to Paul Simpson at Brunton Park in September following a short spell in charge of MK Dons. Despite having high hopes he could lift the Cumbrians out of the relegation zone and quell any fears over a possible drop into the National League, Williamson won just five of his 25 games in charge and a 5-1 home defeat against Swindon Town will now go down as the final game of his reign.

A club statement released on Monday morning read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that head coach Mike Williamson has this morning been relieved of his duties and has left the club with immediate effect. Everyone at the club would like to thank Mike for his efforts during his time at the club. The club will give a further update in the coming days.”

With thoughts now turning towards Williamson’s successor, several familiar faces have been named amongst the frontrunners to take charge of League Two’s basement club. Former Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole is rated at 5/2 to make his first step into management at Brunton Park and former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is set at 14/1 to land the role. Bromley manager Andy Woodman, who was once goalkeeper coach at Newcastle United, is rated as 12/1 and former Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle is priced at 12/1 to make a return to Carlisle after taking charge of the Cumbrians between September 2014 and June 2018. However, it is former Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt who is currently the odds-on favourite to land the role.

Next Carlisle United manager odds

Ian Evatt (1/2f BetVictor) Lee Cattermole (5/2 JeffBet) Dino Maamria (3/1 JeffBet) Robbie Stockdale (4/1 JeffBet) Dan Micciche (9/2 JeffBet) Ian Evatt (6/1 BetVictor) Jon Brady (6/1 JeffBet) Andy Peaks (15/2 JeffBet) Ryan Lowe (8/1 BetVictor) Mark Warburton (10/1 JeffBet) Andy Woodman (12/1 JeffBet) Keith Curle (12/1 BetVictor) Peter Murphy (12/1 BetVictor) Lee Johnson (14/1 BetVictor) Paul Simpson (14/1 BetVictor) Neil Warnock (16/1 BetVictor) Brian Barry-Murphy (16/1 Bet Victor) Des Buckingham (16/1 BetVictor)