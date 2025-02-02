Kristjaan Speakman said: “Although it’s disappointing to lose such a valuable member of staff, this is an incredible opportunity for Mike to take the next step in his career. He’s fulfilled several roles during his time with us to support the pursuit of our ambitions and he has always done so with great professionalism. We would not have made the progress we have over the last four years without his contribution. On a personal note, I’ve worked with Mike for over a decade, and I’m delighted that his dedication to his craft has culminated in this opportunity. Everyone at Sunderland AFC wishes him the best of luck at Wycombe Wanderers.”

Dodds added: “After four incredible seasons, my time at Sunderland AFC has come to an end. I would like to thank Kyril and Kristjaan for their trust and support and I depart with a deep respect for their leadership and vision for the Club’s future. I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors. Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Régis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege. Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”