Sunderland transfer news: Tommy Watson talks ongoing; Jayden Danns, Matija Frigan and Eduard Spertsyan latest
Sunderland and their rivals are still in the market for reinforcements as time ticks away during the winter trading period.
The deadline for the current transfer window will pass on Monday night after the Black Cats game against North East rivals Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
So far, Sunderland have signed Enzo Le Fee on a season-long loan from AS Roma and have sanctioned the departures of first-team fringe players Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche.
It has also been confirmed that Mike Dodds has left his role at Sunderland ahead of this week’s game against Middlesbrough in the Championship. Dodds has taken the top job at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship.
Here, though, we keep you up-to-date with the latest transfer news and gossip in our LIVE blog. Simply scroll down for updates:
The latest on Mike Dodds
From Phil Smith
“At this stage, Brighton remain well short of Sunderland's valuation for Tommy Watson. Clearly, they would like to sign him before the deadline - so let's see. Sunderland still working on additions in their frontline.”
The Belfast Telegraph have linked Fulham to Trai Hume.
The outlets states that the London club have added the Northern Ireland international to their “transfer shortlist” ahead of deadline day.
However, the same report adds that Sunderland would need an offer of £20million to even consider selling Hume.
More on Tommy Watson
A new link
Perspective on Hume
From The Guardian
“Sunderland reject Brighton’s opening £8m bid for winger Tommy Watson.
“Sunderland are expecting more offers for Tommy Watson before Monday’s transfer deadline after rejecting a bid from Brighton for the teenage winger.
“Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are both understood to have also shown an interest in Watson, who is a product of Sunderland’s academy and has scored twice in 10 appearances in the Championship so far this season.”
Mike Dodds latest
New transfer link
Sunderland and Leeds United have been linked with a move for Eduard Spertsyan.
He is an Armenian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Russian Premier League club Krasnodar.
Big deal for Middlesbrough
Dodds reaction
Kristjaan Speakman said: “Although it’s disappointing to lose such a valuable member of staff, this is an incredible opportunity for Mike to take the next step in his career. He’s fulfilled several roles during his time with us to support the pursuit of our ambitions and he has always done so with great professionalism. We would not have made the progress we have over the last four years without his contribution. On a personal note, I’ve worked with Mike for over a decade, and I’m delighted that his dedication to his craft has culminated in this opportunity. Everyone at Sunderland AFC wishes him the best of luck at Wycombe Wanderers.”
Dodds added: “After four incredible seasons, my time at Sunderland AFC has come to an end. I would like to thank Kyril and Kristjaan for their trust and support and I depart with a deep respect for their leadership and vision for the Club’s future. I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors. Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Régis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege. Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”
Watson latest
Everton are now being linked with a move for Sunderland teenager Tommy Watson.
Reports have suggested that Brighton have seen an £8million offer turned down. It was thought that Sunderland were hoping to get £10million but further reports have suggested the Black Cats have turned down £12million.
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also been linked with a deal for the 18-year-old youth international, who has 18 months on his current deal at Sunderland.
Everton, who are managed by former Black Cats boss David Moyes, were also thought to be keen on a deal for Sunderland captain Dan Neil. However, that transfer exit is thought to be very unlikely at this stage.
Sunderland handed transfer blow?
From European football outlet Voetbol: “At KVC Westerlo they let Muhamed Gumuskaya and Adedire Mebude leave the club. The Kemphanen will not let go of any more key players.
“Matija Frigan was also linked to a loan by certain sources, but there too: no (loan) transfer according to our information.”
ESPN have claimed that Sunderland and Newcastle United are rivalling each other for the signing of Linfield’s 17-year-old star Matthew Orr.
Their report remarks that Orr is the best Northern Irish talent to emerge since Jonny Evans.
Sunderland signed Trai Hume from Linfield while they were in League One.