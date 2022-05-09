Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead captain Greg Olley lifts the National League North League title (photo: Charles Waugh).

Mike Williamson’s side have become renowned for their attacking prowess throughout an overwhelming successful season at the International Stadium.

The Heed ended the campaign seven points clear of second placed Brackley Town and plundered their way to 99 league goals on their way to a first title win since 1986.

Scott admitted their swashbuckling style is perfect for any forward player as he reflected on an outstanding first season with the club.

He told The Gazette: “You can ask for much more from a season really.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute, we have played the way we want to play all of the way through and it’s paid off for us.

“The manager and coaches are brave, they know how they want to play and I love that because it means we will always create chances.

“It’s the sort of side any forward would love to play in.”

Top goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff netted both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Hereford to take his side to within one goal of a century for the season.

The brace also meant the former York City forward ended the campaign as the National League North’s top goalscorer as he moved clear of Spennymoor Town hot-shot Glen Taylor, AFC Fylde’s Nick Haughton and Scott himself.

Former Dunston UTS forward Scott admitted he was “desperate” to add to his tally - but was delighted for his team-mate after watching him top the charts in non-league’s second tier.

“I was desperate for a goal but it didn’t happen,” he explained. “The win was all that mattered but I am delighted for Macca.

“I joked all the way through I was going to snatch it from him but to get the goals we have got between us - with Paul Blackett and Adam Campbell included - is remarkable.