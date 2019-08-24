Family’s plea for minute applause at Sunderland AFC match in memory of Gary Sloan
Gary Sloan’s family have asked match-goers to take part in a minute applause to take place at the Sunderland AFC match in memory of the life-long Sunderland fan.
Gary sadly died at the scene of the crash on the A690 Durham Road, near to Houghton Cut.
His black Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and crashed into a hedge row at around 11.25am on Friday, August 16. The 38-year-old had been heading towards Sunderland when the incident happened.
A touching family statement read: “Gary was loved by many and he was a devoted father to four beautiful daughters.
“He was a keen footballer and an avid supporter of Sunderland AFC.”
As he was such a loyal Sunderland football fan, the family have asked fellow fans to applaud in the 38th minute at the Sunderland AFC vs AFC Wimbledon match on Saturday, August 24 in his memory.
The kick off time for the match is set to be 3pm at the Stadium of Light.
Fans attending the game have been asked to stand at the same time to take part in an applause that will last for one minute in the 38th minute of the game.
Northumbria Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing but officers have said they do not believe any other vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 356 16/08/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.