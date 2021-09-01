Ex-Hebburn Town captain has set himself this challenge at Gateshead

Former Hebburn Town captain Louis Storey has challenged himself to continue his impressive start to life at National League North club Gateshead. Picture by Charles Waugh.

The 27-year-old left the Hornets during the summer after captaining Kevin Bolam’s side to FA Vase success and their first ever promotion into the Northern Premier League’s second tier.

Storey was tempted away by the offer of a player-coach role by the Heed and has eased into life in non-league’s second tier.

The former Newcastle United academy centre-back has featured in all three of Gateshead’s National League North fixtures so far and has helped Mike Williamson’s side collect seven point from a possible nine.

Storey is now keen to find consistency and wants to provide an example to follow for the younger members of the squad.

“I’ve backed myself from the start,” he told The Gazette.

“Mike and Ian (Watson, assistant manager) put a lot of faith in me by bring me to the club and I want to repay that faith.

“Throughout pre-season, we had the chat about the shirt being there if I put in the performances in and I’d like to think I am doing that.

“I think being a player and a coach works in my benefit because I can really study the blueprint of how we want to work here.

“Even if I have only been here for two months, I still see myself as someone that can lead by example on and off the pitch.

“I am enjoying it, I want to be consistent in everything I do because I am loving it right now.”

Storey is combining playing and coaching at the same club for the first time in his career - and he revealed he is hoping to improve in both roles throughout his time at the International Stadium.

“I might not have done the player-coach role at other clubs, but I have been a full-time coach from day-to-day alongside playing in non-league.

“It’s something that comes natural to me and it’s really good to have this level of challenge everyday.

“I know I will get somethings wrong, but I can become a better coach, a better player, and most importantly, a better person working with Mike and Ian everyday.”

