But what do we know about the potential deal and where would a move leave the Black Cats in terms of squad depth?

Here, we take a look:

What do we know about the Denver Hune to Portsmouth links?

We know Portsmouth definitely are interested in a deal to take Hume to Fratton Park.

The Echo understands that the move is being explored by all involved parties.

The speculation comes after Hume protracted summer contract saga which left Sunderland fans frustrated.

What has Lee Johnson said about the link between Denver Hume and Portsmouth?

Lee Johnson has stressed that any Sunderland outgoings will be on the club's terms.

"I can't say a lot, really," Johnson said.

"Denver is under contract with us.

"I think he'll be disappointed in recent weeks in terms of wanting to play every minute of every game, but that's what you want from your players as a head coach.

"We had the saga of the summer the contract but we put that to bed and I've been happy with him since then.”

So, as you can see, a deal wasn’t ruled out, nor was it confirmed. A typically coy response from Sunderland’s head coach regarding transfers.

What would be the state of play with Sunderland’s squad if Denver Hume left for Portsmouth?

As previously mentioned by Johnson, Hume’s game time this season has been severely limited by injury and the form of Cirkin.

The ex-Tottenham man is, without doubt, first choice when fit.

And Sunderland are also set to be boosted by the returning Niall Huggins, with the former Leeds United defender able to play at right-back and left-back.

Both Cirkin and Huggins, however, have suffered injuries this season meaning that should Hume depart, Sunderland may dip into the market to secure cover in the full-back positions.

Who are Sunderland targeting if Denver Hume is sold to Portsmouth?

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a deal for Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki.

Koiki has been described as a “revelation” by the press in Northampton with the player deputising in the absence of club captain Joseph Mills this campaign.

Reports also state that Sheffield Wednesday and Championship club Preston North End are interested in a deal.

The player only signed a one-year deal in the summer.

However, Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has confirmed that the club do have an option to extend his contract.

So what conclusions can we draw regarding Denver Hume’s potential move to Portsmouth?

If I had to put money on it, I would bet on Hume leaving Sunderland for Portsmouth during the window.

His stock with Sunderland fans is low and he is down the pecking order behind Cirkin and Huggins.

A move could suit all parties. Portsmouth strengthen, Hume gets game time and Sunderland potentially scoop a fee that they can reinvest.

I would expect any deal to go through after Sunderland’s clash with Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in League One this Saturday.

However, should Hume depart, I would think the club would step up their attempts to land another left-back.

Moreover, the fact that Sunderland have been linked with another left-back this January is telling in regards to Hume’s future.

