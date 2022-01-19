Sunderland boss outlines stance as Denver Hume emerges as transfer target for Portsmouth

Hume agreed a new contract earlier this season after a protracted delay, but an ankle injury affected his return to first-team action.

The 23-year-old has had limited game time since returning, with Dennis Cirkin currently in situ at left back.

Niall Huggins will offer yet more competition when available, but for now Hume remains an important part of Johnson's plans.

Sunderland full back Denver Hume

The head coach said he could not discuss Portsmouth' s interest (or that of any other club), but said he felt the full back was in 'a really good place'.

"I can't say a lot, really," Johnson said.

"Denver is under contract with us.

"I think he'll be disappointed in recent weeks in terms of wanting to play every minute of every game, but that's what you want from your players as a head coach.

"We had the saga of the summer the contract but we put that to bed and I've been happy with him since then.

"There have been some issues in between times whether it be injury, form or COVID, all those bits and bobs, but at the same time as we speak he's in a really good place and ready to jump in at the drop at the hat."

Portsmouth travel to the Stadium of Light this Saturday for a crucial League One clash, with Danny Cowley's side currently five points off the play-off places and 13 behind Sunderland in the table.

Johnson said that speaking generally that the Black Cats were under no pressure to sell, but would consider any deal if a player was unhappy and the fee allowed for strong reinvestment elsewhere.

"You would consider it in any situation if a player isn't happy, but it can't be at the detriment of Sunderland and the first team," Johnson said.

"Anything done in terms of outgoings would be on our terms, we're under no financial restraints, if we accept an offer it's because we feel we could use that money well whether it be on the pitch or in other areas of the pitch."

