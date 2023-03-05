Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter-attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range. It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from ex-Newcastle United man Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt to hand Alex Neil a successful return to the Stadium of Light after departing Sunderland for Stoke City earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the round from across the web:

Michael Carrick

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in 15-year-old Reading and England youth international striker Luca Fletcher. West Ham are also said to be interested in the young starlet. (Football Insider).

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick wants to stay and take them to the Premier League even if he’s linked with a move elsewhere after the North East club’s recent Championship success. (Daily Express).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough looked into the possibility of signing Leeds United centre-back and former Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell during the January transfer window. (The Sun)