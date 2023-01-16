It is thought that the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Sunderland, will be allowed to leave on loan after the Premier League club’s FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City tomorrow night.

Gelhardt played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.

A report from Lancashire Telegraph states that Blackburn Rovers are “locked in negotiations” with Leeds United to sign Gelhardt on loan during the January transfer window with former club Wigan Athletic also interested.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United in action during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The England youth international has started just one Premier League game so far this season – a 5-2 defeat to Brentford back in September. Reports state that financial terms are yet to be agreed, with The Whites likely to cover a significant portion of his wages.

Sunderland are also thought to be monitoring former loanee Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton – with the player unable to play for another club this season, the striker faces two options: a bit part role at Goodison, or a return on loan to the Stadium of Light.

