The latest Championship transfer headlines for Sunderland’s 2024/25 rivals.

The 2024/25 season is fast approaching and Championship clubs have already made some impressive signings, with plenty of time left on the transfer window to secure more as well.

Sunderland have brought in a trio of new recruits so far but what are their upcoming rivals for the new season looking at? We’ve rounded up the latest headlines for the Black Cats’ Championship opponents.

Burnley winger linked with Premier League return

Following their relegation, Burnley’s top stars are on the radar of clubs still in the Premier League, including new boys Ipswich Town as they look to bolster their options to avoid an immediate drop back down to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys are reportedly ‘plotting a move’ for Burnley winger Wilson Odobert, according to Football Insider. Despite the Clarets’ relegation, the 19-year-old still stood out with his performances, contributing four goals and three assists in all competitions and showing off his versatility by playing across all three attacking roles.

Burnley ‘would be inclined’ to keep hold of Odobert but they may be reluctantly forced into parting ways with him, if he seeks a move back up to the Premier League. The winger is under contract at Turf Moor until 2028.

Forward ‘prefers’ rivals over Leeds

Leeds United could be about to be snubbed of a summer target who is reportedly eyeing up one of their former rivals instead. The Whites are interested in signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace but the winger reportedly favours a move to Southampton instead.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider: “From what I’m hearing from Leeds, it would be a loan deal. I think that’s one the club will be looking to do but they’ve been pushed away a little bit because I’m hearing the player’s preference is Southampton.

“Obviously, they’ve come in for a permanent deal but may also be looking to bring him in on loan [if they can’t reach an agreement with Palace]. It will be hard for Leeds to make a move at this stage to get ahead of them as I’ve heard Rak-Sakyi would prefer the move to Southampton.”