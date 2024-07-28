Ex-Sunderland and Leeds United youngster makes Kosovo switch after non-league stint
Former Sunderland and Leeds United man Ethan Kachosa has made the move to Kosovo.
The 21-year-old left Sunderland in the summer of 2023 and has spent the last year in non-league football with stints at Lewes, Bury and Yorkshire Amateur. However, the defender will now ply his trade abroad after linking up with Kosovan side Rahoveci.
Kachosa signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 following his release from Leeds United, signing a two-year professional deal at the Academy of Light. He made his professional debut on 13 in a 2–1 win over Manchester United's under-21 side in the Football League Trophy, replacing Denver Hume as a substitute in the 71st minute.
However, Kachosa was limited to just two Football League Trophy appearances during his time with Sunderland and was released at the end of his deal following a loan stint with non-league club Guiseley, where he made six appearances and scored one goal.
