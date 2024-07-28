Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland and Leeds United man has made a huge step to join a club in Kosovo

Former Sunderland and Leeds United man Ethan Kachosa has made the move to Kosovo.

The 21-year-old left Sunderland in the summer of 2023 and has spent the last year in non-league football with stints at Lewes, Bury and Yorkshire Amateur. However, the defender will now ply his trade abroad after linking up with Kosovan side Rahoveci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kachosa signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 following his release from Leeds United, signing a two-year professional deal at the Academy of Light. He made his professional debut on 13 in a 2–1 win over Manchester United's under-21 side in the Football League Trophy, replacing Denver Hume as a substitute in the 71st minute.