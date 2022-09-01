Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It hasn’t worked out for the forward in France after his move to Bordeaux in 2019 but there were some flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham, then in the Premier League, a couple of seasons ago.

The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Josh Maja of Sunderland celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on November 17, 2018 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has a year left on his deal.

It was also claimed that Maja was to fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests this morning.

However, according to Birmingham World, Maja has had a change of heart and the deal is now off.

And transfer insider Romano added last night: “Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed.

"He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June.”

“New deal includes option to leave for free if team will not be promoted.”

Birmingham City have also been a move for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga prior to their talks with Maja as the transfer deadline approaches.

Sunderland are said to be keen on a deal for free agent Vito Mannone after last night’s 3-0 win against Rotherham United in the Championship under new head coach Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.