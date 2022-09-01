Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It hasn’t worked out for the forward in France after his move to Bordeaux in 2019 but there were some flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham, then in the Premier League, a couple of seasons ago.

The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has a year left on his deal.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five-year deal agreed.

“Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.”