Has Glenn Foot retired or not? The latest news on the Sunderland boxer's future

Will he retire or won't he? Glenn Foot's future has been the talk of the North East boxing fraternity this week after his bruising loss to Robbie Davies Jr.

On Saturday night, at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, Foot relinquished his Commonwealth super lightweight title and missed out on nabbing the British strap as he was outpointed by Liverpool's Davies Jr.

Glenn Foot.

Davies took the unanimous decision victory (119-109, 118-110, 117-112) in what was only Foot’s fourth professional loss.

In a post-fight interview with a boxing website Foot then appeared to call time on his career, although that has since been refuted.

The Echo has been told by sources close to the fighter that he allowed emotion to get the better of him on fight night - and in the interview did not give a fair reflection on what his future might hold.

READ MORE: Sunderland super lightweight Glenn Foot loses out to Robbie Davies Jr in bruising title fight



Robbie Davies Jr evades a Glenn Foot assault on Saturday night.

Foot has not ruled out retirement, but, at this stage, is not hanging up the gloves.

In the aftermath of the fight, speaking to punch-lines.co.uk, Foot said: "That’s it, I’m retired, I’m done.

"There are no regrets. I’ve put everything into my boxing over the last year.

"I’m 30, so my best days are probably behind me so I think now is the right time to call it a day.

Foot gets his jab working at the Metro Radio Arena.

"I’ve had a great year and I’ve loved my career. I’ve been away and fought and beaten a lot of good fighters, won Prizefighter, won the English title and won the Commonwealth, all away from home.

"I’ve no regrets."

CLICK HERE: For all the latest boxing news from around the region

But following the publication of that story on Monday evening, and a whole host of messages of thanks and support flooding in for the 30-year-old, those close to Foot distanced themselves and their fighter from the story.

Manager Phil Jeffries took to social media to post: "Despite what media are writing Glenn Foot as not retired if or when he does hang the gloves up I will announce not media. Still plenty in tank."

Two warriors embrace after an enthralling encounter in which Davies Jnr (right) won on points.

This message was then followed by a post from Foot's manager Dave Binns.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Two-time Olympian Savannah Marshall discusses Hartlepool boxing roots, Floyd Mayweather, Peter Fury and title ambitions



On Twitter, through the @EDCProBoxers account, Binns said: "Glenn made a comment less than 2 hours after a very hard fight. He wasn't beaten by a half decent lad on Saturday, Robbie Davies was very good and Glenn did himself proud and has plenty left! Whatever he does we are 100% with him."

The Marley Pots fighter has two options moving forward.

With a solid following in the north east and a veteran of a string of entertaining fights Foot will no doubt not be short of offers to fill big bills set up by the likes of Eddie Hearn.

Alternatively, if he feels he still has the fire for it, Foot, who by his own admission was in the shape of his life for his weekend clash, could continue to pursue elite titles.