Sunderland super lightweight Glenn Foot loses out to Robbie Davies Jr in bruising title fight

Robbie Davies Jr beat Marley Pots boxer Glenn Foot in a bruising encounter to secure the British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight titles.

Davies took the unanimous decision victory (119-109, 118-110, 117-112) in what was only Foot’s fourth professional loss.

The bout wasn’t of the explosive nature that Glenn Foot fans are used seeing, with a majority of it being spent with Davies clinching when Foot was finding his range.

In a near sold out Metro Radio Arena, it would be thought that Foot would be fan favourite but Davies brought an army of fans with him.

During the second round, the two clashed heads, leaving Davies Jr with a cut above his left eye but it didn’t seem to effect his performance in the slightest.

At the halfway mark, both men had found their rhythm and it was Davies Jr making the list of the exchanges. Moving well, Davis was finding a vast amount of success countering as Foot was coming forward.

Undeterred, Foot continued the push forward but it was much of the same from Davies, keeping out of the way and landing key counters.

By the time round 10 came, Davies had fully asserted his dominance in the bout, landing cleaner and keeping the fight exactly where he wanted it.

The final bell rung and it was Davies with his arms in the air immediately as a dejected Glenn Foot walked to his corner. Foot gave a valiant effort but couldn’t find a way to overcome Davies Jr’s game plan.

In one of the nights earlier bouts, West Rainton’s Thomas Ward took just over 2 minutes to stop Tom Tran in a faultless display.

Mid-way into the 1st round, Ward dropped Tran with a solid right hand, leaving Tran’s nose bloodied. It was all over when Tran couldn’t beat the count following a devastating left to the body. Ward will no doubt be looking to secure a world title bout very soon.