The Royal Voluntary Service has made a difference on Wearside for decades.

And if you've been to hospital in the city, you will know what an inspirational cause it is.

Its volunteers run shops which have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the health services.

Some of its workers have been giving outstanding support for years and we salute them.

Here's just a small Echo selection of those outstanding memories of the service in action.

1 . Making a difference Celebrating the work of the WRVS with 9 photos from the Echo archives.

2 . Christmas in 1973 Some of the children and helpers pictured at the WRVS play group Christmas party at Thompson Park Community Centre, in 1973.

3 . A big boost in 2004 WRVS volunteers Philomena Lennox, Janet Newcombe and Philip Wilkinson presented a cheque for £150,000 to City Hospitals Sunderland chief executive Ken Bremner after the money was raised in WRVS shops at the hospital.

4 . Margaret's marvellous work Margaret Scott on duty at the shop in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2005. By then, she had been volunteering for the service for 32 years.