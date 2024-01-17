News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine photos which celebrate the Royal Voluntary Service and its great Sunderland work

They've raised hundreds of thousands of pounds

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT

The Royal Voluntary Service has made a difference on Wearside for decades.

And if you've been to hospital in the city, you will know what an inspirational cause it is.

Its volunteers run shops which have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the health services.

Some of its workers have been giving outstanding support for years and we salute them.

Here's just a small Echo selection of those outstanding memories of the service in action.

Celebrating the work of the WRVS with 9 photos from the Echo archives.

1. Making a difference

Celebrating the work of the WRVS with 9 photos from the Echo archives.

Photo Sales
Some of the children and helpers pictured at the WRVS play group Christmas party at Thompson Park Community Centre, in 1973.

2. Christmas in 1973

Some of the children and helpers pictured at the WRVS play group Christmas party at Thompson Park Community Centre, in 1973.

Photo Sales
WRVS volunteers Philomena Lennox, Janet Newcombe and Philip Wilkinson presented a cheque for £150,000 to City Hospitals Sunderland chief executive Ken Bremner after the money was raised in WRVS shops at the hospital.

3. A big boost in 2004

WRVS volunteers Philomena Lennox, Janet Newcombe and Philip Wilkinson presented a cheque for £150,000 to City Hospitals Sunderland chief executive Ken Bremner after the money was raised in WRVS shops at the hospital.

Photo Sales
Margaret Scott on duty at the shop in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2005. By then, she had been volunteering for the service for 32 years.

4. Margaret's marvellous work

Margaret Scott on duty at the shop in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2005. By then, she had been volunteering for the service for 32 years.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorkSunderlandNostalgia