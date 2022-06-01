Eight pictures from the day the Queen came to Sunderland Royal Hospital

Sunderland Royal hosted the monarch as she officially opened the Chester Wing on December 7, 2000.

She met patients, staff and schoolchildren as she took in what was the newest part of the hospital.

She was also introduced with the leaders of City Hospitals Sunderland, which became part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust when it merged with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust in 2019.

Our thanks go to the Trust for sharing these rare photos as it joins in with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

1. So smart for the Queen's visit Her Majesty admires the uniforms of the WRVS in the company of chair of the Friends of Sunderland Health Services Greta Kirby and volunteers Dorothy Cockton and Zena Saltzer. Photo: other 3rd party Photo Sales

2. On the Chester Wing Sheila Ford, right, who spent 20 years as Head of Midwifery, accompanies the Queen during a tour of maternity services in the Chester Wing. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. A round of applause Members of the Physiotherapy team on B Level applaud as the Queen tours the hospital. Photo: other 3rd party Photo Sales

4. Welcome your Majesty Sunderland Royal Hospital’s maternity team welcome the arrival of the Queen to their part of Chester Wing. Photo: other 3rd party Photo Sales