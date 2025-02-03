Have a look at our fact-filled tribute to a village which has enjoyed many highlights.

Whitburn has often made the headlines and there are plenty of reasons why - including these.

Former RAF pilot Tom Elliott was back in the air in 1983 after being “grounded” for nearly 40 years.

Itching to take the controls

At the age of 62, the Whitburn man got a glider licence and it took him only two-and-a-half hours of flying time.

Ever since he left the RAF in 1945, Tom had been itching to get back behind the controls of an aeroplane.

Tom Elliott with his glider licence which he got after just a few hours training in 1983. | se

Twenty paintings at a cafe-cum-bakery at Whitburn went on show in 1980.

Peter Hopper’s shop in Front Street had just been extended and modernised and Whitburn Art Club decided it would be a great spot to exhibit some of the members’ paintings.

The writer Lewis Carroll regularly stayed at Whitburn and it was also a popular visiting place for people during the Whit holidays.

People flock to look round gardens in Lizard Lane, Whitburn, in May 1948. The writer Lewis Carroll stayed there on several occasions.

Christine was facing her Everest

Whitburn girl Christine Morgan was delighted to be chosen to go with a party of 24 people for a six-week stay at the foothills of Mount Everest.

Mount Everest base camp | other 3rd party

The expedition was organised by the John Hunt Expedition Group in 1978.

Money was pouring in for the Whitburn Parish Church Restoration Fund in 1977.

Whitburn Parish Church in the snow. It was also in the news in 1977. | se

It aimed to raise £7,000 to repair sections of the church which were then more than 750 years old. A special committee was formed by the Parochial Church Council to deal with fundraising.

A parade with a difference

It was an unusual sight for visitors but locals were used to it.

Heifers being led to through Whitburn in a scene which was typical in the 1950s. Here they are in 1952. | se

A herd of heifers belonging to farmer Arthur Shields were taken from one farm to another. The herdsman usually rode behind in a tractor.

Whitburn Hall, which dated in part from the 16th century, was demolished in 1980.

Whitburn Hall facing demolition in 1980. | se

The miners who travel from South Shields to Whitburn Colliery called their train the ''Marsden Rattler''

Whitburn Colliery closed in April 1968. At its height, 1,600 people worked there.

Tell us about the retro communities you would love to see in the spotlight.

