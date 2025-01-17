Wonderful Winter Gardens in 11 spectacular Sunderland views

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:53 BST

It’s one of Sunderland’s finest attractions and we love these 11 amazing views of it.

It’s the Museum and Winter Gardens and it is back in the news because of exciting plans for a relocated entrance, social spaces and new galleries.

But before it does get a new look, we’ve got some wonderful Sunderland Echo archive views of it from 1935 to 2016.

Have a browse through 80 years of Wearside history.

A view of the Winter Gardens as it looked in 1935.

1. Flashback to the 1930s

A view of the Winter Gardens as it looked in 1935. | se

Photo Sales
Colin Anderson, Sunderland council leader, took the controls of a JCB to start work on the Winter Gardens in 1999 as Wyn Johnson (left), regional director of Ballast Wiltshier, and Colin Sinclair, Sunderland chief executive stood by.

2. A fresh look in 1999

Colin Anderson, Sunderland council leader, took the controls of a JCB to start work on the Winter Gardens in 1999 as Wyn Johnson (left), regional director of Ballast Wiltshier, and Colin Sinclair, Sunderland chief executive stood by. | se

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Sunderland's Winter Gardens in 2002.

3. A grand opening 20 years ago

Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Sunderland's Winter Gardens in 2002. Photo: se

Photo Sales
This 2010 scene shows a representation of historical and modern dads at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Also there was Laura Jonstone from Sunderland City Family and Parenting Team and Charlotte Dack from Childrens North East Fathers Plus, right.

4. Dads galore in 2010

This 2010 scene shows a representation of historical and modern dads at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Also there was Laura Jonstone from Sunderland City Family and Parenting Team and Charlotte Dack from Childrens North East Fathers Plus, right. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesWinter GardensOlympic Games
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice