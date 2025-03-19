Whitburn Lodge in 13 fantastic views from its heyday: Regulars, events and stunning garden scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST

These spectacularly retro views take us back to the Whitburn Lodge in happier times.

The venue is back in the news after plans to demolish the fire-damaged former pub were blocked at the final hurdle.

It gives us a chance to head back in time and examine these photo memories of the pub, its gardens and its great events which happened between 2004 and 2013.

Inside the Whitburn Lodge as we head back to November in 2004.

1. Looks cosy

Inside the Whitburn Lodge as we head back to November in 2004. | se

This stunning archive view of the pub takes us back to a lovely day in July 2005.

2. Beautiful in 2005

This stunning archive view of the pub takes us back to a lovely day in July 2005. | sg

Money was raised at the pub for the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary 19 years ago. Here are pub owner Bob Pearson with Steve Florence promoting the event.

3. All for charity in 2006

Money was raised at the pub for the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary 19 years ago. Here are pub owner Bob Pearson with Steve Florence promoting the event. | sg

Taking you back to November 2006 when the pub raised £1,700 for the children's cancer ward at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Pictured are Pauline Buglass from the RVI, left, with Lynne Pearson, Bob Pearson, Steve Florence and Jane Hicks from the pub.

4. Such a great cause

Taking you back to November 2006 when the pub raised £1,700 for the children's cancer ward at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Pictured are Pauline Buglass from the RVI, left, with Lynne Pearson, Bob Pearson, Steve Florence and Jane Hicks from the pub. | sg

