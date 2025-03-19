It gives us a chance to head back in time and examine these photo memories of the pub, its gardens and its great events which happened between 2004 and 2013.
1. Looks cosy
Inside the Whitburn Lodge as we head back to November in 2004. | se
2. Beautiful in 2005
This stunning archive view of the pub takes us back to a lovely day in July 2005. | sg
3. All for charity in 2006
Money was raised at the pub for the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary 19 years ago.
Here are pub owner Bob Pearson with Steve Florence promoting the event. | sg
4. Such a great cause
Taking you back to November 2006 when the pub raised £1,700 for the children's cancer ward at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
Pictured are Pauline Buglass from the RVI, left, with Lynne Pearson, Bob Pearson, Steve Florence and Jane Hicks from the pub. | sg
