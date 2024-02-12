Add in the the Whitburn Lodge and it makes for a feast of photos which stretch back 50 years.
We have nine Echo scenes from the pubs and hotels of Whitburn over the years, covering everything from bar scenes to a charity cricket match.
To find out more, get browsing through our specially prepared gallery of images.
1. Wonderful in Whitburn
Nine Whitburn scenes from the Echo archives to get you reminiscing.
2. Going out for dinner
Some of the members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club at their annual dinner at the Bay Hotel, a little down the coast, in 1973.
3. Racing retro style
Women customers of the Grey Horse pub staged their annual race round the local streets in April 1975.
4. Owzat for a 1980 memory
The ladies team from the Jolly Sailor pub were practising for a charity match at Whitburn Cricket Ground in August 1980.