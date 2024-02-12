News you can trust since 1873
Nine pub pictures from Whitburn to get you raising a toast to the memories, including the Jolly Sailor and Grey Horse

Feast your eyes on fancy dress memories and bar scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 13:48 GMT

From the Jolly Sailor to the Grey Horse - Whitburn has given us some great archive memories.

Add in the the Whitburn Lodge and it makes for a feast of photos which stretch back 50 years.

We have nine Echo scenes from the pubs and hotels of Whitburn over the years, covering everything from bar scenes to a charity cricket match.

To find out more, get browsing through our specially prepared gallery of images.

Nine Whitburn scenes from the Echo archives to get you reminiscing.

1. Wonderful in Whitburn

Some of the members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club at their annual dinner at the Bay Hotel, a little down the coast, in 1973.

2. Going out for dinner

Women customers of the Grey Horse pub staged their annual race round the local streets in April 1975.

3. Racing retro style

The ladies team from the Jolly Sailor pub were practising for a charity match at Whitburn Cricket Ground in August 1980.

4. Owzat for a 1980 memory

