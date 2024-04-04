Nine archive photos from West Rainton Primary: A school in the news

9 archive photos from an award-winning school back in the headlines

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST

Well done to West Rainton Primary School which deservedly grabbed the Sunderland Echo headlines thanks to its award-winning pupils.

Three pupils won an art competition as well as £1,500 for the school, as reported in the Echo.

It got us thinking about the great times we have seen students in the picture in the past.

They have been spotted in the garden, the classroom and even welcoming a former pupils back through the doors.

Intrigued? Have a look thanks to these Echo archive photos.

9 retro photos from West Rainton Primary. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Wonderful in West Rainton

Pupils joined in with a project about the Second World War when they dressed as evacuees in 2005.

2. Learning about the past

The school's garden won awards in 2009 thanks to the excellent work of pupils, including Callum Hall, Montana Maughan, Warren Tait and Chloe May.

3. Excellent work in the garden

Chinese New celebrations at West Rainton Primary School, in 2013. Year 6 pupils showed off their dragon and they were joined for the day by the Year 5 cheerleaders.

4. Time to celebrate

