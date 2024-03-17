Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three primary school children are to see their artwork displayed at a new housing estate and have also won their school £1,500.

Nina Hoggarth, Darcie Hoggarth, who are sisters, and Tiana Graham from West Rainton Primary School won the competition which was hosted by Avant Homes North East.

The children were asked to create a piece of art which represents West Rainton and the surrounding area, with the competition being divided into three age categories; four to six years, seven to eight years and nine to 11 years.

Each winner in the respective age groups was awarded a £50 Smyths Toys voucher. The overall winner, Nina Hoggarth, was awarded an additional £100 Smyths voucher.

Pupils Nina Hoggarth, Darcie Hoggarth and Tiana Graham with their winning designs alongside headteacher Alison McDonough, MP Mary Kelly Foy and Avant Homes representative Frank Teggarty.

West Rainton Primary School head teacher, Alison McDonough, said: “The children were thrilled to be asked to design artwork for the new Avant development in West Rainton.

“The village has many features that make it a great place to live. It was wonderful to see the children incorporate buildings like the church and school, as well as the surrounding natural beauty of the hills, fields and nature reserve, in their artworks.

“The diverse range of the children's designs demonstrates the abundance of what West Rainton has to offer.

“The three winners were over the moon with their gift cards and we can't wait to see the winning design made into a permanent feature to welcome new residents to our community.”

The art competition was judged by Labour MP for the City of Durham, Mary Kelly Foy.

Ms Foy said: “I was delighted to be asked by Avant Homes to judge the West Rainton Primary School art competition. It’s clear that there are some exceptionally talented artists at the school.

“Choosing a winner from such an array of submissions was incredibly tough, but it was worth it to be able to visit the school and present the prizes to the well-deserved winners. I can’t wait to see the final artworks installed.”

The Sunderland based housebuilder will feature the children’s artworks at its 65-home Allenson View development which is located at Benridge Bank.

As part of the competition the school also received £1,500 to "enhance educational opportunities and foster continued growth for all pupils".

Frank Teggarty, Avant Homes North East’s technical director designate, said: "It’s great to see such talent emerging from the young artists at West Rainton Primary School.

“By displaying Nina, Darcie and Tiana’s artwork at our Allenson View development, we aim to create a vibrant and inspiring environment that celebrates creativity.