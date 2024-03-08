Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children from Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School can continue to help keep their community litter free after receiving a £500 grant to purchase litter picking equipment.

The money from housing association Believe Housing has been used to purchase equipment for 10 children, including high visibility jackets, gloves, bags and Griptor litter pickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at the Peterlee school already carryout regular litter picks around their school as well as the East Durham coast.

The litter picks are led by Science lead and Year 2 teacher Susan Jones and teaching assistant Marguerite Elrick.

Children from Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School making use of their litter picking equipment.

Mrs Jones said: “Peterlee has a lot of shops, schools and people walking and driving through, so keeping Peterlee tidy is important.

"We will work closely with Peterlee White Watch who have stressed their interest in supporting us with community projects that care for the local environment. “We already go to Crimdon Beach to carry out beach cleans twice a year, but the children are keen to do the same on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will develop community links by involving parents, grandparents and carers in this project and run an after-school club using this equipment purchased to tidy the school grounds."

Read More Selfless seven-year-old takes on swimming challenge to help stop other children from suffering

Following the windfall the pupils can't wait to get started with their new equipment.

Year 2 pupil Poppie Manuel, 7, said: “I always see litter around Peterlee, so I think we will be really busy with our litter-pickers.”

Classmate Zendy Warambwa, 7, said: "I went to Crimdon Beach with my Mam at the weekend so I could pick up litter because I don’t want it to go in the sea and hurt the animals.

"I can’t wait to do it again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson Tough, 7, added: “I got a litter-picker for my birthday and I picked up litter where I live. My brother held the bag for me so I could put the rubbish in it.”